4,455 Shares in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Bought by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701,930 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,057 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 622.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $47,894,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 39.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,852 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.