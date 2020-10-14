5,866 Shares in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald's in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in McDonald's by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 35.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 0.9% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 31,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 2.4% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Shares of MCD opened at $227.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.37 and its 200-day moving average is $195.13. McDonald's Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. McDonald's’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

