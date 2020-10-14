5,866 Shares in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 43.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the second quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 4.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $67,951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald's by 0.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $227.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.13. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $228.66.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. UBS Group upped their target price on McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities upped their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.