6,216 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $561,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $4,786,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $14,219,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $175.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $177.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Standpoint Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.24.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

