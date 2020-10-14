630 Shares in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Bought by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in American Electric Power by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $780,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEP opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average of $82.23. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

