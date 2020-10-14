7,328 Shares in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

NYSE KMB opened at $154.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.92. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

