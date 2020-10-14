7,590 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,590 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in NIKE by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in NIKE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $9,742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,498,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,672,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 830,962 shares of company stock valued at $101,867,182. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $129.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.54 billion, a PE ratio of 77.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $131.34.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

