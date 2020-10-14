AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.17

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 3374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

SKFRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB SKF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays raised AB SKF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. AB SKF had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AB SKF will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

