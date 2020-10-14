ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 24 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a CHF 27 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 16.50 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a CHF 27 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 21.15.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

