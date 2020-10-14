Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,296 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.9% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after buying an additional 8,454,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,319,776,000 after buying an additional 6,621,486 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 93.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,904,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $631,264,000 after buying an additional 3,340,466 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,146,169,000 after buying an additional 2,841,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,001,335,000 after buying an additional 2,578,161 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $263,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.