AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Guild Investment Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 4.1% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 67,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 96,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 67.0% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 25.8% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 863,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,666,000 after purchasing an additional 177,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.19. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.