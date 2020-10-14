AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 54,010 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 664.9% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 102,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 74.7% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.69.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.19. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

