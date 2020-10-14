Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acerinox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get Acerinox alerts:

ANIOY opened at $4.10 on Friday. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Acerinox had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Acerinox will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.