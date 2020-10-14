Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 396,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the period. Acme United comprises approximately 1.1% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.12% of Acme United worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 11,358.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Acme United during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 405,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. Acme United Co. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $25.20.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

