ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

AHEXY opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.82 and a beta of 1.27. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

