Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADC. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.91.

NYSE ADC opened at $66.16 on Monday. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.78.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 41.98%. The firm had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 4,204.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,999,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767,391 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Agree Realty by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,012 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,265,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,908,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,671,000 after acquiring an additional 818,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,823,000 after acquiring an additional 351,920 shares during the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 936 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 18.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

