Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $29.00. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATSG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of ATSG opened at $26.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.79. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $28.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randy D. Rademacher sold 10,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $276,421.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 607,557 shares in the company, valued at $16,659,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider W Joseph Payne sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $129,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,961. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

