Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Shares of ALG opened at $117.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.62. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.99 and a 52 week high of $132.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $268.64 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 615 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $70,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,784 shares in the company, valued at $205,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 1,000 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $115,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,952.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,504 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.