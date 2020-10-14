Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

NYSE AIN opened at $55.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.37. Albany International has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average is $52.72.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $225.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.28 million. Research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Albany International by 690.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 27,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 24,178 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 41.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 63,529 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 554.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 86.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 141,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

