Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Alibaba Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 23.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $308.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.66 and a 200-day moving average of $237.56. The stock has a market cap of $835.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $168.12 and a 52-week high of $310.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

