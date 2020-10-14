Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $127.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $183.26. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -84.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.34.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.13 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $13,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,431,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,339,721.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $123,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,813.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,870 shares of company stock worth $24,208,483 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

