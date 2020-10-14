Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) PT Raised to $53.00 at Mizuho

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $54.08 on Monday. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

