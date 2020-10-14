Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Shares Gap Down to $41.00

Allied Minds PLC (LON:ALM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.00, but opened at $39.85. Allied Minds shares last traded at $40.20, with a volume of 73,689 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $96.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 38.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 34.70.

About Allied Minds (LON:ALM)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

