Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $10.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $358.82 million, a P/E ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. Analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Allot Communications by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Allot Communications by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,612,000. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

