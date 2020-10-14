Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MDRX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 69.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 44,314 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 49.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 457,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.