Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Reduced by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.9% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 58,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 69,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $1,278,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,571.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,528.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1,430.13. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1,069.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,698.76.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

