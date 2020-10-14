Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s 5th Largest Position

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.3% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,698.76.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,571.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,528.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,430.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,069.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

