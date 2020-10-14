Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lifted by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 796 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 34.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,698.76.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,571.68 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,069.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,528.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,430.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.