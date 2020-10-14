Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 34.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,698.76.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,571.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,069.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,528.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,430.13. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

