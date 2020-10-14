Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,698.76.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,571.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,069.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,528.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,430.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.