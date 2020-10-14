Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lowered by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 34.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,698.76.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,571.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,528.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1,430.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,069.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

