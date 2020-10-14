Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.9% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,020.00 target price (up from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,679.91.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,567.07 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,522.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1,426.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1,065.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

