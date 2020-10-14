Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,679.91.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,567.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,522.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,426.62. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,065.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

