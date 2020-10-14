Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,567.07 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1,065.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,522.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,426.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, 140166 upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,679.91.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

