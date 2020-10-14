Altice Europe (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Altice Europe (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALLVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altice Europe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altice Europe in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Altice Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th.

Get Altice Europe alerts:

OTCMKTS ALLVF opened at $4.93 on Monday. Altice Europe has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30.

Altice Europe Company Profile

Altice Europe N.V. operates as a telecom, content, media, entertainment, and advertising company primarily in France, Portugal, Israel, and the Dominican Republic. The company delivers customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock of its approximately 30 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Altice Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.