Altus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Altus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.3% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,698.76.

GOOG opened at $1,571.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,069.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,528.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,430.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.