Altus Wealth Management LLC Has $19.29 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 17.7% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 57.7% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $294.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $303.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

