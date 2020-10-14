Altus Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Altus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.5% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,814 shares of company stock worth $25,664,433 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

