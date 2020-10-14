Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $12.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $384.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.83. Amalgamated Bank has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 17.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 90.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

