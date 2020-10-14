Ambow Education Holding Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Update

Ambow Education Holding Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 10,878.3% from the September 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 794,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

AMBO opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. Ambow Education has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $6.43.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter.

Ambow Education Company Profile

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three business divisions: Better Schools, Better Jobs, and Others. The Better Schools division provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services that provide test preparation programs; and international education programs.

