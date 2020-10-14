American Restaurant Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) Plans Dividend Increase – $40.00 Per Share

American Restaurant Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 40.00 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $160.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This is a positive change from American Restaurant Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $35.00.

Shares of ICTPU opened at $800.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $835.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $748.51. American Restaurant Partners has a 1 year low of $600.00 and a 1 year high of $1,250.12.

About American Restaurant Partners

American Restaurant Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of Pizza Hut restaurants in the United States. As of December 30, 2003, the partnership owned and operated 100 restaurants. RMC American Management, Inc operates as the managing general partner of the partnership.

