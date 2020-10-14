American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $17.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.99. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%. Research analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,370,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 7.8% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,220,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 35.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 196,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 51,879 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in American Superconductor by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 33,981 shares during the period. 48.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

