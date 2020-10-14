American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Get American Well alerts:

AMWL stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. American Well has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Well stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of American Well Corp (NASDAQ:AMWL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

American Well Company Profile

There is no company description available for American Well Corp.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.