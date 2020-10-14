American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMWL. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Well currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

AMWL opened at $34.81 on Monday. American Well has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

