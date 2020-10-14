American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $34.81 on Monday. American Well has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

