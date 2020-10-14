American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. American Well has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $41.80.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

