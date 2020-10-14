AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. Americold Realty Trust is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $38.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.07. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 75.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.16.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $482.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $373,721.60. Also, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 381.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

