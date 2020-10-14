AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. Americold Realty Trust is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $38.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.07. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 75.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.16.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $482.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $373,721.60. Also, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 381.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.