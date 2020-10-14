Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) Shares Down 5.3%

Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.80. 651,219 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 766,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Amplify Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.82). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $35.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million.

In related news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 50,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $46,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the second quarter valued at $407,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 88.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 301,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 438.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 208,998 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the first quarter valued at about $13,290,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 45.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 257,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 80,242 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

