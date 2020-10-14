Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $2.43

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.53. Amur Minerals shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 26,592,029 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 million and a P/E ratio of -7.96.

Amur Minerals Company Profile (LON:AMC)

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Amur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.