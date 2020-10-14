Analysts Expect RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.01. RadNet posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.28. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDNT shares. BidaskClub raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $876.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.92 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. RadNet has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 507,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,750.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in RadNet by 444.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 320,181 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in RadNet by 13.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 167,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 20,128 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in RadNet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RadNet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in RadNet by 2.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

